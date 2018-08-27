OR property taxes due by Friday (8/31)

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is reminding citizens and property owners that the last day to pay taxes without penalty is Friday, August 31.

Property owners who have not yet paid their tax bill should be aware that the last day tax payments can be made at the Anderson County Trustee’s Office Oak Ridge branch on Emory Valley Road will be Thursday, August 30. This is because of the mandatory state audit of the Trustee’s office that is standard procedure when the Trustee’s office changes hands. Regina Copeland will be sworn in as the Trustee at midnight on September 1st.

The City’s main Utility Billing Office (UBO) inside the Municipal Building at 200 S. Tulane Avenue will be open until 6 p.m. on August 31 to accept payments. Penalties will begin to accrue on September 1.

With the due date quickly approaching, property owners are encouraged to stop by the Utility Billing Office to pay tax bills directly. Payments can also be dropped in the night depository located outside the building.

Credit card payments are accepted at the billing office counter and on the City’s website at https://payment.oakridgetn.gov/login.aspx. Please note that a 3% convenience fee is assessed to all credit card transactions.

Anyone with questions or concerns about property tax bills should call the Utility Billing Office at (865) 425-3400.