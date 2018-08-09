Home / Featured / OR motorcycle wreck injures one

Jim Harris

Wednesday morning, just after 7 am, Oak Ridge Police and Fire personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on West Outer Drive between Warwick Lane and Warrior Lane.

According to the ORPD, the motorcycle was heading west when it left the side of the road and struck a utility pole. The victim, identified only as a 20-year-old man, sustained what were described as serious injuries and was transported to UT Medical Center by LifeStar for treatment.

Oak Ridge Electric Department and Public Works crews also responded to the scene to repair the broken utility pole. The affected portion of West Outer Drive was closed for several hours while crews made repairs. The roadway reopened shortly after 3:30 pm Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and as soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

