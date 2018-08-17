Oliver Springs employee injured when tractor overturns

According to our partners at BBB-TV, an Oliver Springs Town employee was injured on Thursday afternoon when the backhoe he was operating overturned on Midway Drive.

City Manager Chris Mason says that Timothy “Timmy”Tuggle had clearing kudzu along Midway when he got too close to the edge of the road and the tractor left the side of the road and overturned in a deep ditch.

Oliver Springs and Oak Ridge Fire crews were at the scene and secured the tractor until they could get Tuggle out from underneath and bring him up the hill to a waiting ambulance.

He was taken to an area hospital where, according to Mason, who went to the hospital to check on him, Tuggle was said to be “doing fine” and was expected to be released that evening.