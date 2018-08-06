Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Puppy Pool Party August 19th

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 148 Views

(Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will once again host a Puppy Pool Party after the City’s Outdoor Pool closes for the season. The last day for open swim will be Saturday, August 18, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The puppy pool party will take place on Sunday, August 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.  This is the third year for the puppy pool party, an event which marks the end of the summer swimming season at the outdoor pool. Owners may only wade in water up to knee deep and must clean up after their pet. Children are not allowed in the pool during the event.

What: 3rd Annual Puppy Pool Party
When: Sunday, August 19, 2018

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Outdoor Municipal Swimming Pool

172 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

All dogs must be at least six months old, non-aggressive, and on leashes. Owners must also have proof of current vaccinations. Entrance fees are $3 per dog or each owner may bring a donation of canned or dry dog food to support the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter.

For more information and a full list of rules, please call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 or contact Aquatics Manager Vonda Wooten by email at vwooten@oakridgetn.gov.

