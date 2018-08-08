Home / Featured / Oak Ridge fire damages home Monday

Oak Ridge fire damages home Monday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

Oak Ridge firefighters were called to a house fire Monday night in the 100 block of Gorgas Lane.

The fire was reported shortly before 8:30 pm by a neighbor and crews responded within minutes, reporting that flames were visible from the rear and from the attic of the house. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but not before it caused extensive damage throughout the home.

The homeowner arrived just as his neighbor was dialing 911. There was reportedly a dog and a cat inside the home at the time of the fire and the dog was rescued from the backyard while the cat, at last report, was still missing.

The homeowner was checked at the scene by paramedics but given a clean bill of health.

Authorities believe the fire started in a rear bedroom but the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP investigating rocks hurled off overpass in Roane

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after 15 cars were damaged by rocks thrown from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.