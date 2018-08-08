Oak Ridge fire damages home Monday

Oak Ridge firefighters were called to a house fire Monday night in the 100 block of Gorgas Lane.

The fire was reported shortly before 8:30 pm by a neighbor and crews responded within minutes, reporting that flames were visible from the rear and from the attic of the house. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but not before it caused extensive damage throughout the home.

The homeowner arrived just as his neighbor was dialing 911. There was reportedly a dog and a cat inside the home at the time of the fire and the dog was rescued from the backyard while the cat, at last report, was still missing.

The homeowner was checked at the scene by paramedics but given a clean bill of health.

Authorities believe the fire started in a rear bedroom but the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.