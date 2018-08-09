November ballot taking shape, qualification deadline one week from today (8/9)

The deadline for candidates to qualify in the November 6th elections is noon on Thursday August 16th and the deadline to register to vote in time to be eligible to take part is October 6th.

This round of elections will cap the year with state and federal general elections as well as municipal elections throughout Anderson County.

Two people have qualified to run for Mayor in the city of Clinton and they are incumbent Scott Burton and challenger Stephen McNally.

In Rocky Top, two people have qualified to run for the seat being vacated by Mayor Michael Lovely. They are Tim Sharp and Donald Douglas.

In Oliver Springs, only Omer Cox has qualified to run for Mayor.

Clinton School Board Chairman Tim Bible has picked up a qualifying petition but had not returned it as of the time this story was filed, and fellow Ward 2 incumbent Curtis Isabell has qualified to seek another term. Ward 3 incumbent K.K. Webster has also picked up, but not returned her qualifying petition.

There are also three seats on the ballot in November for Clinton City Council. Ward 1 incumbent E.T. Stamey has qualified to run for another term while Ronald Young has picked up a petition but not yet returned it. Ward 2 incumbent Brian Hatmaker and Ward 3 incumbent Zach Farrar have also picked up petitions, but again, as of the time this report was filed, had not yet qualified.

In Rocky Top, incumbent Council member Denise Casteel has picked up a petition but not yet qualified, while Brian Brown has qualified to run for a seat on the Council.

In Norris, incumbent Council members Larry Beeman, William Grieve, Chris Mitchell and Loretta Painter have all qualified to seek re-election, while fellow incumbent Jack Black had not returned his petition as of the time this story was filed. Jessica Peacock Ogburn is the lone non-incumbent on the ballot.

In Oak Ridge, the City Council race features incumbents Kelly Callsion, Mayor Warren Gooch and Ellen Smith as candidates who have qualified to run, while fellow incumbent Rick Chinn has not yet qualified. Two potential challengers, Susan Frederick and Timothy Stallings, have not qualified as of August 9th.

The Oak Ridge School Board race includes incumbents Benjamin Stephens and Laura McLean, both of whom have qualified. Erin Webb is also seeking a seat on the BOE, and Derrick Hammond is the lone candidate to have picked up a petition to run for the remaining two years of an unexpired term on the panel, but as of Thursday morning, had not qualified.

Jeff Bass has qualified to seek re-election to the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen and Mayor representing Ward 2, and will face a challenge from Paul Parsons. Rusty Phillips has picked up, but not yet returned, a qualifying petition in Ward 4, while incumbent Terry Craze has not picked up a petition to run.

For more information, visit www.acelect.com.