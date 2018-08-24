Norris MS blanks Clinton MS; Busy weekend off and running

A busy weekend of local sports got started Thursday night with a rivalry game in middle school football. In a game played at Anderson County High School’s Maverick Stadium, the Norris Senators shut out the Clinton Hawks, 18-0, handing Clinton its first loss of the season.

The Senators improved to 3-0 on the strength of three touchdown passes from Tate Russell to three different receivers (Bryson Vowell, Logan Crumpley and Cole Phillips) and an opportunistic defense that forced five Hawk turnovers, including four fumbles.

Russell completed 14 of his 22 passes for 163 yards and the three touchdowns, while Vowell was his favorite target, catching seven passes for 90 yards and a score.

Clinton fell to 3-1 on the season as standout running back Andrew Meier was held in check (12 carries, 47 yards) by the Senators’ defense.

Tonight, high school football takes center stage, with several area teams in action.

Anderson County heads to William Blount this evening, while Oak Ridge opens up its home schedule with Dobyns-Bennett.

Campbell County plays its home opener against David Crockett as the Cougars debut their new scoreboard and Jellico visits Oakdale.

Oliver Springs hits the road for Kingston tonight as well. Other games of note include #1 (6A) Oakland at #2 (6A) Maryville on our sister station, WJBZ Praise FM 96.3 and Sweetwater at Rockwood on BBB-TV.

The Clinton Dragons are idle tonight but hit the field Saturday with a trip to Seymour and a special Saturday edition of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football, with the Eye Center Pregame Show at 7:00 and the 7:30 kickoff between the Dragons and the Eagles. Alex Willard and myself (Jim Harris) will have the call for you Saturday on WYSH.

In Thursday night action, Fulton defeated Central 18-9.