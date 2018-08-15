Home / Featured / Norris Bulletin: Local businessman killed in Monday accident

Jim Harris 1 min ago

According to the Norris Bulletin, a longtime Norris resident and businessman, 54-year old Todd Seigmund, was killed on Monday afternoon as he was unloading a small utility trailer loaded with flooring material. According to the Bulletin, Norris Police say that a pallet of the lumber shifted and fell on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. in front of a building located in the industrial area on Sawmill Road in Norris where Seigmund was readying the structure for use in the operation of a new business venture which he was planning, according to the report.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he had served in Granada as a member of the 82nd Airborne. He was also a cancer survivor.

