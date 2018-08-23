Home / Obituaries / Norah Gail Carden Love

Norah Gail Carden Love

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Norah Gail Carden Love went home to be with our sweet Lord on August 16th 2018.
She was a member of East Jacksboro  Baptist church. Gail  loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a huge fan of Tennessee football.  She enjoyed hunting &fishing.
Proceeded in death by father Carl Carden & mother Gladys P. Carden.
She survived by two loving children Jessica & Jacob Foust.  Grandchildren Norah Foust , Trevor Van Severen , Jaxton Van Severen , Brooklyn Foust & Brianna Carroll. Brothers -Tommy Carden & wife Candy  Steve Carden & wife Barbara. Sister Cathy Daugherty
Tony Carden  & her companion Guy Love along with many nieces nephews & friends. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Graveside memorial will be Saturday September 1st  12:00  at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Rocky Top.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Judith Faye Guettner, age 92 of Kingston

Judith Faye Guettner, age 92 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.