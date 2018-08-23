Norah Gail Carden Love went home to be with our sweet Lord on August 16th 2018.

She was a member of East Jacksboro Baptist church. Gail loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a huge fan of Tennessee football. She enjoyed hunting &fishing.

Proceeded in death by father Carl Carden & mother Gladys P. Carden.

She survived by two loving children Jessica & Jacob Foust. Grandchildren Norah Foust , Trevor Van Severen , Jaxton Van Severen , Brooklyn Foust & Brianna Carroll. Brothers -Tommy Carden & wife Candy Steve Carden & wife Barbara. Sister Cathy Daugherty

Tony Carden & her companion Guy Love along with many nieces nephews & friends. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Graveside memorial will be Saturday September 1st 12:00 at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Rocky Top.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.