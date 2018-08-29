Non-profit donates body armor to LPD K-9s

A non-profit organization recently donated potentially life-saving equipment for the LaFollette Police Department’s two K-9 officers.

The group “Vested Interest” donated two pieces of canine body armor that will be used by the department’s two K-9s, Diesel and Morris. The non-profit solicits donations, which it then turns into specially designed body armor for dogs that is both bulletproof and knife-resistant. The vests can cost as much as $3000, and LaFollette Police say they are grateful for the donation.

Don’t expect to see the dogs outfitted with the vests all the time, though, as officials say that they will only be put on the dogs in what they called high-risk situations.