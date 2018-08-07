Home / Community Bulletin Board / National Farmers Market Week (Aug. 7-11) to be celebrated in Oak Ridge

National Farmers Market Week (Aug. 7-11) to be celebrated in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 4 Views

(EastTNFarmMarkets release) Come celebrate National Farmers Market Week! Select vendors will have demonstrations and samples for you.  Here are a few of the fresh things we’re bringing to market this week!
Farmers Market Week includes Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday morning in Oak Ridge!  At the Jackson Square location, the Brandywine Band will be playing from 9:30 am – 11:30 am.

Plus, we’ll share sweet treats and giveaways with customers.
We appreciate your support all season long!  Come chat with local farmers and find out where and how they’re growing the freshest food around, just for you. FARM markets have been part of your community for over 40 years.
Thanks for inviting your friends and connecting with us at EastTnFarmMarkets.org. For more information, contact info@EastTnFarmMarkets.org or call 865-680-1037.

