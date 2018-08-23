Motorcycle crash kills one, injures another

A Knoxville woman died and a Clinton man was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in Anderson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 38-year-old Timothy Joseph of Clinton had been driving a custom trike-type motorcycle west on Highway 61–Oliver Springs Highway–at around 7:20 pm Wednesday when, according to the THP report, “an unknown object or animal interrupted the vehicle’s path.”

The motorcycle went off the left side of the road and traveled through a grassy area and crossed over a driveway before striking a utility pole. Both people on the motorcycle were thrown off the bike by the impact.

40-year-old Nakomia Joseph of Knoxville died in the crash and Timothy Joseph was injured, although the report does not indicate the nature or severity of those injuries. Both were wearing helmets and the THP report indicates that there are no charges or citations pending in Wednesday’s single-vehicle accident.