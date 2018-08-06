Military Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Gil Anderson. The breakfast will be held this Saturday, August 11th, at the Clinton Community Center. “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are also encouraged to bring pictures of themselves to place into a book being compiled by Leon Jaquet, Director of Veterans Services for Anderson County. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

September 8th’s Breakfast will be sponsored by The Lantern at Morning Point. October 13th’s Breakfast will be sponsored by State Representative John Ragan. If you are interested in sponsoring a future Veterans Breakfast, contact Terry at 310-4097.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.