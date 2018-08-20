MENCS: Elder Busch wins for first time in ’18

(MRN) Kurt Busch mastered two late restarts on Saturday before pulling away to claim his first victory of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway, clinching a spot in the playoffs that open next month in Las Vegas. Busch got the jump on teammate Clint Bowyer as the green flag flew following the next-to-last caution of the night and put his Number-41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in front for good. Busch led the final twenty-four laps around Bristol’s high-banked half-mile to post his thirtieth series victory and snap a fifty-eight-race winless streak dating back to last year’s season-opening DAYTONA 500. The margin of victory over runner-up Kyle Larson was thirty-six one-hundredths of a second with Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Erik Jones completing the top five. NASCAR’s “Big Three” were nowhere to be found at the front of the field as the checkered flag waved. Kevin Harvick finished second in the opening stage but led just eight laps all night and placed tenth overall. Kyle Busch was part of a fifteen-car wreck on the fourth lap of the race. He motored on through the night but made contact with Martin Truex Junior less than seventy laps from the finish, sending the reigning Cup Series champion sliding across the track and into the path of J-J Yeley. That ended the night for Truex, who finished thirtieth. Busch wasn’t done. The final yellow flag of the race was displayed after he and Chris Buescher tangled less than twenty laps from the finish, leaving the regular-season points leader with a twentieth-place finish.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers at Bristol

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kurt Busch (9) 24

2. Kyle Larson (Pole) 17

3. Chase Elliott (2) 112

4. Joey Logano (19) 95

5. Erik Jones (14) —

6. Clint Bowyer (16) 120

7. Ryan Blaney (10) 121

8. Alex Bowman (22) —

9. Jimmie Johnson (13) —

10. Kevin Harvick (6) 8

RACE NOTES …

Saturday night’s race marked the first time since this year’s season-opening DAYTONA 500 on February 18th that the top five in the final running order failed to include at least one member of NASCAR’s “Big Three.” Kevin Harvick had the best of it at Bristol with a tenth-place finish. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Junior were twentieth and thirtieth, respectively … With Kurt Busch’s victory, there are nine Cup Series race winners who have secured post-season berths. In addition, three more drivers have clinched based on the point standings: Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. Just two races remain in the regular season, at Darlington Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR CUP SERIES Playoff Push After 24 Races

1. Kevin Harvick 7 Wins and 40 Playoff Points

2. Kyle Busch 6 Wins and 35 Playoff Points

3. M. Truex Jr. 4 Wins and 27 Playoff Points

4. Clint Bowyer 2 Wins and 10 Playoff Points

5. Chase Elliott 1 Win and 8 Playoff Points

6. Joey Logano 1 Win and 8 Playoff Points

7. Kurt Busch 1 Win and 7 Playoff Points

8. Austin Dillon 1 Win and 5 Playoff Points

9. Erik Jones 1 Win and 5 Playoff Points

WINLESS DRIVERS POINTS

10. Ryan Blaney 733

11. Brad Keselowski 730

12. Kyle Larson 729

13. Denny Hamlin 707

14. Aric Almirola 658

15. Jimmie Johnson 604

16. Alex Bowman 572

****

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -79

18. Ryan Newman -91

19. Daniel Suarez -93

20. Paul Menard -99