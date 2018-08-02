MCSO update; 5th annual Banquet & Fundraiser coming soon

(MCSO release) The Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc. (MCSO) hosted a luncheon with district leaders and state officials from the Tennessee State Museum at Bray’s Bar-B-Q in Oliver Springs. Bray’s, best known for its ribs, is a local small business owned and operated by Teresa Bray- an Oliver Springs resident for over 20 years.

MCSO is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserve the heritage of the African American community, promote education, and support the development of Carmichael Park in Oliver Springs. The unique history and culture within this town is divided among three rural counties: Anderson, Morgan and Roane. Carmichael Park, located in Roane County, is the former location of the historical one-room Black School.

The meeting was held to discuss the future development of the Tri-County African American Museum in Oliver Springs (Anderson County). Meeting attendees included: Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Rep. John Ragan, Rep. Kent Calfee; Ms. Ashley Howell, Director of the Tennessee State Museum; Ms. Lee Curtis, Communications and Legislative Liaison for the Tennessee State Museum; Mayor Cecil Crowe of Oliver Springs; Chris Mason, City Manager of Oliver Springs; and MCSO members Julia H. Daniel, Faye Curd, and Clara Hall Hughes.

“I truly enjoyed my visit to Oliver Springs. This rural community is a thriving resource within East Tennessee. Promoting historical preservation will contribute to tourism and will strengthen the sustainability across this great region”, stated Director Howell.

With the support from state and local district leaders and the Tennessee Legislative Black Caucus, MCSO is expanding on a partnership to purchase and renovate building space for the Tri-County African American Museum as part of a 2017 state direct appropriation grant for $85,000 administered by the Tennessee State Museum. Currently owned by Beech Park Baptist Church, this space features 5,000 sq. ft. within the old Tri-County Mall complex. This premiere location, off Tri-County Boulevard, will offer great visibility from the main highway that runs through Oliver Springs. Both Carmichael Park and the museum will provide walk-through displays and exhibits that will educate visitors of the historical significance and heritage shared in Oliver Springs. In addition to these discussions, Director Howell provided updates regarding the new Tennessee State Museum in Nashville that is scheduled to open in October 2018.

“MCSO is thrilled to be in partnership with the Tennessee State Museum within this capacity! The museum will showcase African American history and MCSO will utilize the museum as a research facility for local schools, including post-secondary institutions, to conduct research and study the economic impacts of rural communities”, stated MCSO’s president, Julia H. Daniel.

MCSO’s Upcoming Event:

On Saturday, August 18, 2018, MCSO will host their 5th Annual Banquet and Fundraiser benefiting the development of Carmichael Park and the Tri-County African American Museum at the DoubleTree Hotel in Oak Ridge. A special tribute will honor Mrs. Nannie Lamar Hopper and Mr. Claude “Buster” Harvey, who dedicated their lives to the service of MCSO and the Oliver Springs community.

This event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Director Ashley Howell as the guest speaker; a live auction with State Representative Dale Carr as auctioneer; and musical entertainment by Mr. Clay Jordan, Oliver Springs resident and former member of the Four Seasons Band with Frankie Valli. A limited number of tickets are available at the price of $50 per person and $500 for a table of ten guests. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or for business/ corporate sponsorship, please contact Faye Curd at faye.curd@yahoo.com. To find out how you can support MCSO, please visit www.mcsoinc.org.