McNally announces Clinton mayoral candidacy

(Campaign announcement) Lifelong Clinton resident and community leader Stephen McNally has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Clinton. A devoted husband of Christina McNally and father of Sutton and McKenna, McNally has served the Clinton community in many areas.

“Clinton has always been home to me. After college, my goal was to come back and start a family. Now that Christina and I have accomplished that goal, we know that it’s time to give back. What better way to impact this community for years to come than to represent this city as its leader” McNally stated.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Carson Newman University and his Master of Business Administration from Tennessee Tech University, McNally has been a leader in technology for the Department of Energy and East Tennessee Community. An operations manager at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, McNally oversees the day-to-day operational activities for the multi-programmatic Department of Energy leadership computing center. Through his position at the Lab, McNally serves as a guest lecturer for various classes in and around the greater Knoxville area. He chairs the Education Committee for an international professional organization where he works with leaders from many Fortune 500 organizations to develop curriculum and future talent for the digital infrastructure workforce.

Because of his leadership and vision for his community and surrounding areas, McNally has been intricately involved with local economic development firms, Tennessee Valley Authority, the state of Tennessee, and other organizations to ensure that Tennessee continues to stand tall as a national leader in economic development. McNally stated “Clinton is on the brink of something great, but we’ve been on the brink for quite some time. I believe that I am the candidate with the right leadership, vision, and experience to take us there.”

McNally enjoys helping in the local community and does so through various non-profit organizations, his church, and local government and civic groups. An active member and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Clinton, McNally serves his church as a Deacon where he was chairman in 2017. He is involved with food and meal distribution, home and hospital visitation, and performing volunteer service for those in need. In the Spring, McNally led the 4th Anderson County Remote Area Medical (RAM) expedition in Clinton. As RAM chairman, McNally oversaw fundraising of $30,000, professional recruitment, volunteer coordination and recruitment, marketing and advertising, public speaking, and regular coordination with RAM headquarters to ensure compliance and proper oversight.

“This community has invested so much into me throughout my life. From supporting me in my faith journey to providing financial assistance for my continued education, the people of this town have loved me like a son. It’s time for me to pay it forward in the form of public service for the current and future generations of Clinton. I am confident that my servant leadership and vision will help move Clinton forward” McNally concluded.

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.