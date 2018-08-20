Home / Featured / Mavs roll on Saturday; rest of week one scores

Mavs roll on Saturday; rest of week one scores

Jim Harris 41 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

(SATURDAY) ANDERSON COUNTY 49 CARTER 7: Stanton Martin threw for 3 touchdowns in his return to action after rehabbing two significant injuries, Marquise Gallaher ran for 96 yards and two scores, and the Mavericks opened up with a 49-7 rout of Carter.

The only thing that slowed down the Mavs at all was an hour-long second-quarter weather delay.

Michael Carroll hauled in two scoring passes from Martin, who also connected with Ryan Moog on a score. Carroll also returned an interception for a score as well.

The Mavericks forced three turnovers and led the Hornets to a mere 84 yards of offense.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

Campbell County 49 Cherokee 28

Williamsburg, Ky 60 Jellico 6

Oliver Springs 18 Bledsoe County 13

Powell 35 Halls 0

Sale Creek 21 Sunbright 0

Coalfield 49 Wartburg 0

Bearden 9 West 0

Cocke County 50 Karns 26

Farragut 34 Bradley Central 0

Cumberland Gap 15 Union County 13

Austin-East 30 Gibbs 12

South-Doyle 52 Heritage 3

William Blount 13 Lenoir City 7

Maryville 31 Catholic 10

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Trustee’s Office to close for standard, mandatory audit August 31st

The Anderson County Trustee’s office and its branch offices will close at 11:00 am on Friday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.