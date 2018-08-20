Mavs roll on Saturday; rest of week one scores

(SATURDAY) ANDERSON COUNTY 49 CARTER 7: Stanton Martin threw for 3 touchdowns in his return to action after rehabbing two significant injuries, Marquise Gallaher ran for 96 yards and two scores, and the Mavericks opened up with a 49-7 rout of Carter.

The only thing that slowed down the Mavs at all was an hour-long second-quarter weather delay.

Michael Carroll hauled in two scoring passes from Martin, who also connected with Ryan Moog on a score. Carroll also returned an interception for a score as well.

The Mavericks forced three turnovers and led the Hornets to a mere 84 yards of offense.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

Campbell County 49 Cherokee 28

Williamsburg, Ky 60 Jellico 6

Oliver Springs 18 Bledsoe County 13

Powell 35 Halls 0

Sale Creek 21 Sunbright 0

Coalfield 49 Wartburg 0

Bearden 9 West 0

Cocke County 50 Karns 26

Farragut 34 Bradley Central 0

Cumberland Gap 15 Union County 13

Austin-East 30 Gibbs 12

South-Doyle 52 Heritage 3

William Blount 13 Lenoir City 7

Maryville 31 Catholic 10