Mavs roll on Saturday; rest of week one scores

(SATURDAY) ANDERSON COUNTY 49 CARTER 7: Stanton Martin threw for 3 touchdowns in his return to action after rehabbing two significant injuries, Marquise Gallaher ran for 96 yards and two scores, and the Mavericks opened up with a 49-7 rout of Carter.
The only thing that slowed down the Mavs at all was an hour-long second-quarter weather delay.
Michael Carroll hauled in two scoring passes from Martin, who also connected with Ryan Moog on a score. Carroll also returned an interception for a score as well.
The Mavericks forced three turnovers and led the Hornets to a mere 84 yards of offense.
ELSEWHERE FRIDAY
Campbell County 49 Cherokee 28
Williamsburg, Ky 60 Jellico 6
Oliver Springs 18 Bledsoe County 13
Powell 35 Halls 0
Sale Creek 21 Sunbright 0
Coalfield 49 Wartburg 0
Bearden 9 West 0
Cocke County 50 Karns 26
Farragut 34 Bradley Central 0
Cumberland Gap 15 Union County 13
Austin-East 30 Gibbs 12
South-Doyle 52 Heritage 3
William Blount 13 Lenoir City 7
Maryville 31 Catholic 10