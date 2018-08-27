Mavs rally, OR rolls in Week 2 of high school football

Anderson County 33 William Blount 20…The Anderson County Mavericks fell behind 10-0 on the road Friday night, but rallied to beat the William Blount Governors 33-20.

Stanton Martin was once again efficient, completing 24 of his 30 passes for 319 yards and 4 touchdowns, including two to Ryan Moog, who tallied seven catches for 124 yards on Friday. Marquise Gallaher was hard to stop on the ground for AC as well, as he gained 168 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown.

The Mavericks improved to 2-0 with the win.

OTHER SCORES:

Oak Ridge 41 Dobyns-Bennett 12…Herbert Booker ran for two scores and threw a touchdown pass to Jonathan Stewart as the Wildcats rolled in their home opener. Tre Jackson and Isaiah Goskowicz each scored rushing touchdowns and Brady Hutson returned a fumble for a score as Oak Ridge improved to 2-0.

David Crockett 28 Campbell County 7

Oakdale 12 Jellico 8

Oliver Springs 20 Kingston 0

Powell 42 Cumberland County 0

Hardin Valley 15 West 12

Rockwood 47 Sweetwater 13

Midway 40 Monterey 14

Halls 54 Karns 42

Harriman 54 Wartburg 14

York Institute 21 Coalfield 0

Union County 52 Cosby 0

Maryville 24 Oakland 21

THIS WEEK

(Clinton has a bye…The Powell Bros. Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon will return Wednesday September 5th and Fox & Farley Friday Night Football returns Thursday September 6th when Clinton travels to Anderson County for the annual Crosstown Showdown with the Mavericks.)

THURSDAY: Maryville at McMinn County

FRIDAY: Anderson County at Hixson

Campbell County at Oak Ridge

Jellico at Lookout Valley

Greeneville at Union County

Harriman at Coalfield

Austin-East at Kingston

Midway at Oakdale

Wartburg at Oneida

Tellico Plains at Rockwood

Greenback at Sunbright

Central at Sevier County

West at Karns

Fulton at Powell

Heritage at Hardin Valley

Farragut at Morristown West

Scott at Alcoa

South Doyle at Gibbs