Mavs rally, OR rolls in Week 2 of high school football

Anderson County 33 William Blount 20…The Anderson County Mavericks fell behind 10-0 on the road Friday night, but rallied to beat the William Blount Governors 33-20.
Stanton Martin was once again efficient, completing 24 of his 30 passes for 319 yards and 4 touchdowns, including two to Ryan Moog, who tallied seven catches for 124 yards on Friday. Marquise Gallaher was hard to stop on the ground for AC as well, as he gained 168 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown.
The Mavericks improved to 2-0 with the win.
OTHER SCORES:
Oak Ridge 41 Dobyns-Bennett 12…Herbert Booker ran for two scores and threw a touchdown pass to Jonathan Stewart as the Wildcats rolled in their home opener. Tre Jackson and Isaiah Goskowicz each scored rushing touchdowns and Brady Hutson returned a fumble for a score as Oak Ridge improved to 2-0.
David Crockett 28 Campbell County 7
Oakdale 12 Jellico 8
Oliver Springs 20 Kingston 0
Powell 42 Cumberland County 0
Hardin Valley 15 West 12
Rockwood 47 Sweetwater 13
Midway 40 Monterey 14
Halls 54 Karns 42
Harriman 54 Wartburg 14
York Institute 21 Coalfield 0
Union County 52 Cosby 0
Maryville 24 Oakland 21
THIS WEEK
(Clinton has a bye…The Powell Bros. Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon will return Wednesday September 5th and Fox & Farley Friday Night Football returns Thursday September 6th when Clinton travels to Anderson County for the annual Crosstown Showdown with the Mavericks.)
THURSDAY: Maryville at McMinn County
FRIDAY: Anderson County at Hixson
Campbell County at Oak Ridge
Jellico at Lookout Valley
Greeneville at Union County
Harriman at Coalfield
Austin-East at Kingston
Midway at Oakdale
Wartburg at Oneida
Tellico Plains at Rockwood
Greenback at Sunbright
Central at Sevier County
West at Karns
Fulton at Powell
Heritage at Hardin Valley
Farragut at Morristown West
Scott at Alcoa
South Doyle at Gibbs