Home / Featured / Mavs rally, OR rolls in Week 2 of high school football

Mavs rally, OR rolls in Week 2 of high school football

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

Anderson County 33 William Blount 20…The Anderson County Mavericks fell behind 10-0 on the road Friday night, but rallied to beat the William Blount Governors 33-20.

Stanton Martin was once again efficient, completing 24 of his 30 passes for 319 yards and 4 touchdowns, including two to Ryan Moog, who tallied seven catches for 124 yards on Friday. Marquise Gallaher was hard to stop on the ground for AC as well, as he gained 168 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown.

The Mavericks improved to 2-0 with the win.

OTHER SCORES:

Oak Ridge 41 Dobyns-Bennett 12…Herbert Booker ran for two scores and threw a touchdown pass to Jonathan Stewart as the Wildcats rolled in their home opener. Tre Jackson and Isaiah Goskowicz each scored rushing touchdowns and Brady Hutson returned a fumble for a score as Oak Ridge improved to 2-0.

David Crockett 28 Campbell County 7

Oakdale 12 Jellico 8

Oliver Springs 20 Kingston 0

Powell 42 Cumberland County 0

Hardin Valley 15 West 12

Rockwood 47 Sweetwater 13

Midway 40 Monterey 14

Halls 54 Karns 42

Harriman 54 Wartburg 14

York Institute 21 Coalfield 0

Union County 52 Cosby 0

Maryville 24 Oakland 21

THIS WEEK

(Clinton has a bye…The Powell Bros. Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon will return Wednesday September 5th and Fox & Farley Friday Night Football returns Thursday September 6th when Clinton travels to Anderson County for the annual Crosstown Showdown with the Mavericks.)

THURSDAY: Maryville at McMinn County

FRIDAY: Anderson County at Hixson

Campbell County at Oak Ridge

Jellico at Lookout Valley

Greeneville at Union County

Harriman at Coalfield

Austin-East at Kingston

Midway at Oakdale

Wartburg at Oneida

Tellico Plains at Rockwood

Greenback at Sunbright

Central at Sevier County

West at Karns

Fulton at Powell

Heritage at Hardin Valley

Farragut at Morristown West

Scott at Alcoa

South Doyle at Gibbs

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORFD: Resident likely saved from fire by working smoke alarm

(Oak Ridge FD press release) On Thursday, August 23, 2018, at approximately 1:52 a.m., the Oak …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.