Mary Jo Hatmaker, age 83 of Andersonville

Mary Jo Hatmaker, age 83 of Andersonville, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at U.T. Medical Center.

Preceded in death by her parents, Henry Harrison Ridenour, Sr. and Goldie Beatrice Ridenour; brother, Mayo Ridenour; sisters, Lois “Tootsie” Lawson, Georgia Lee Conley; brother, H.H. Ridenour, Jr; sisters, Dorothy Terry, Callie Mae Seiber; brother, James Clay Ridenour; children, Sammy Dale Hatmaker, Michael Edward Hatmaker, Myra Kay King and Rita Fay Hensley.

She is survived by sister, Iva Ray Keeton; brothers, Benny Ridenour, Bishop Ridenour and Larry Ridenour; daughter, Ann Hill and husband John; son, Ernie Charles Norton; grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandkids, nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 3, 2018 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 PM. Larry Ridenour and David Seiber officiating.  Family and friends will meet Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:45 AM at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery for interment at 12 noon.

Holley-Gamble Fuenral Home, www.holleygamble.com

