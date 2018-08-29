Man charged after hit & run crash with child-filled church van

An Oliver Springs man is behind bars in Roane County after he allegedly crashed into the back of a church van carrying children on Monday and then leaving the scene of the accident.

The incident occurred late Monday afternoon on North Roane Street in Harriman and police there say that 32-year-old Timothy Braden ran into the back of a van belonging to Walnut Hill Baptist Church carrying several children, and then drove off.

Paramedics treated an unspecified number of children at the scene for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police tracked Braden to an apartment building on Morning Drive, where his car was found with front-end damage and white paint that matched that of the van.

He was initially taken into custody on an outstanding warrant but is now facing several charges connected to Monday’s crash, including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and driving on a revoked license.

As of Wednesday morning, he remained in custody at the Roane County Jail.