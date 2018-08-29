Home / Featured / Man charged after hit & run crash with child-filled church van

Man charged after hit & run crash with child-filled church van

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

An Oliver Springs man is behind bars in Roane County after he allegedly crashed into the back of a church van carrying children on Monday and then leaving the scene of the accident.

The incident occurred late Monday afternoon on North Roane Street in Harriman and police there say that 32-year-old Timothy Braden ran into the back of a van belonging to Walnut Hill Baptist Church carrying several children, and then drove off.

Paramedics treated an unspecified number of children at the scene for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police tracked Braden to an apartment building on Morning Drive, where his car was found with front-end damage and white paint that matched that of the van.

He was initially taken into custody on an outstanding warrant but is now facing several charges connected to Monday’s crash, including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and driving on a revoked license.

As of Wednesday morning, he remained in custody at the Roane County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lunch & Learn in OR to focus on CASA

(OR Senior Center press release) Looking for a volunteer opportunity that can change your life …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.