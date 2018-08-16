Lunch & Learn about legal services at Oak Ridge Senior Center

(Oak Ridge Senior Center) The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be offering a Lunch & Learn Program with the Legal Aid Society on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at 12 p.m.

Representatives from the Oak Ridge Legal Aid office will present an hour-long informational session about services available for senior citizens. Lunch for this program will be sponsored by The Courtyards Senior Living of Oak Ridge.

This program is free of charge and open to anyone age 50 and over, but space is limited. Anyone interested in attending is asked to call the senior center to register at least 48 hours in advance so that organizers have an accurate lunch count.

For questions about this and other programs offered through the Oak Ridge Senior Center, please call (865) 425-3999.