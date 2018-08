Early Tuesday, officers with the LaFollette Police Department’s Special Response Team and agents from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force raided a mobile home onWest Kentucky Avenue in LaFollette.

Police said that a man and a woman were inside the home when the raid went down. The man, identified as 47-year-old Thomas Marlowe Jr. of LaFollette, was arrested on several drug possession charges as well as a firearms charge and taken to the Campbell County Jail.

The woman was not arrested.