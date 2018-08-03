Home / Obituaries / Lawrence Simmerman Viar

Lawrence Simmerman Viar

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Lawrence Simmerman Viar joined his heavenly father on August 1, 2018.  Lawrence was born December 24, 1948. Lawrence attended school at Clinton Elementary School, Clinton High School, and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College and later Georgia Technical.  He worked mostly in the electronics industry. Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lawrence Viar; brother, Kenneth Howard Viar.

He is survived by:

Loving wife 43 years……   Rebecca McKinney Viar of Clinton

Mother……………………        Margaret Viar

Daughters…………….           Donna Jean Clevenger & husband Tim of Powell

                  Margaret Lorraine “Lori” Viar of MA

Sons…………………..              Adam John Viar & fiancé Christi of Asheville, NC

                  Devin McKinley Viar & wife Ashley of Robbinsville, NC

Granddaughter………….    Kadence McKinley Viar

Grandson………………..       Greyson Wade Viar

Sister-in-laws…………          Sallie McKinney of Bakersville, NC

                  Katherine Burns of Robbinsville, NC

Nieces…………….                  Rachael Morgan Mosteller & husband Jonathan

                  Alexis Nichole McKinney

Nephews……………              Joey Beavers & wife Jaime

                  Brandon Beavers & wife Katie

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Danny Douglas Brock, age 58 of Clinton

Danny Douglas Brock, age 58 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.