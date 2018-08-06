LaFollette hosting National Night Out Tuesday

The City of La Follette, in conjunction with area law enforcement, will host National Night Out 2018 at Seargeant’s Park on Tuesday, Aug 7. The event will be from 6 pm to 8 pm. Vendors can set up between noon and 5 pm.

There will be food, door prizes, youth skits and talent, free school supplies, child fingerprinting, and much more.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

For information, call Mandi Rodriguez at 423-563-0690, or visit

https://www.lafollettetn.gov/about-lafollette/current-events/national-night-out-2018