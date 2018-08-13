Jonnathan Neil Shukites Davis, age 48 of Chattanooga

Jonnathan Neil (Beil) Shukites Davis, age 48 of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at his residence. Jonnathan was born in East Chicago, Indiana on December 25, 1970. Jonnathan was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed fishing, all sports, Nascar, playing drums, and playing video games. Jonnathan was an avid UT fan. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Cecil Raymond and Beverly Estep, John and Angeline (Carroll) Davis, and aunts: Laura Davis Barnwell, Lottie Davis McGhee, Nancy (Bug) Davis Higdon and husband James Frank Higdon, Viner Jane Davis Harness, Mary Davis Lee and husband Donald Lee, and uncle: Jerry Wayne Davis.

Survivors:

Parents Charles Ronald Davis and wife Vicky Lynn (Estep) Davis of Chattanooga

Son Andrew (Drew) Shukites of Clinton

Brothers Cecil Ray Davis of Chattanooga

Charles R. Davis Jr. and wife Andrea Henderson Davis of Chattanooga

Sisters Barbara Jean Davis of Chattanooga

Sarah Elizabeth Davis of Chattanooga

Nephews Cole Drymon of Hixson

Daimon Drymon of Hixson

(twins) Lucas and Cannan Davis of Chattanooga

Nieces Melody Drymon of Hixson

Autumn R. Durden of Hixson

Uncles Joseph Thomas Estep and wife Diane of Chesterton, Indiana

James Edward Davis and late wife Corrie of Clinton

Ransom J. Davis and wife Evelyn Kennedy Davis of Harriman

Benny Lee Davis of Lake City

Billy Davis of Lake City

Johnny Davis and wife Dustin Daniels Davis of Lake City

Terry Davis of Clinton

James E. Harness of Lake City

Aunts Barbara J. Estep Lipkovitch and late husband Eugene of Valparaiso, Indiana

Louise Davis Nance and late husband Kenny Nance of Signal Mountain

Emma Davis Norris and late husband Charlie Norris of Crossville

Virda Maya Davis of Taylor, Texas

Shirley Davis Childs and husband James E. Childs of Knoxville

And a host of cousins, extended family members and friends.

Visitation: 12-2 PM, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2 PM, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow and Rev. Joshua Hawkins officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Circle Cemetery in Briceville.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.