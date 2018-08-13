Jonnathan Neil Shukites Davis, age 48 of Chattanooga

Jonnathan Neil (Beil) Shukites Davis, age 48 of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at his residence. Jonnathan was born in East Chicago, Indiana on December 25, 1970. Jonnathan was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed fishing, all sports, Nascar, playing drums, and playing video games. Jonnathan was an avid UT fan. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Cecil Raymond and Beverly Estep, John and Angeline (Carroll) Davis, and aunts: Laura Davis Barnwell, Lottie Davis McGhee, Nancy (Bug) Davis Higdon and husband James Frank Higdon, Viner Jane Davis Harness, Mary Davis Lee and husband Donald Lee, and uncle: Jerry Wayne Davis.
Survivors:
Parents Charles Ronald Davis and wife Vicky Lynn (Estep) Davis of Chattanooga
Son Andrew (Drew) Shukites of Clinton
Brothers Cecil Ray Davis of Chattanooga
Charles R. Davis Jr. and wife Andrea Henderson Davis of Chattanooga
Sisters Barbara Jean Davis of Chattanooga
Sarah Elizabeth Davis of Chattanooga
Nephews Cole Drymon of Hixson
Daimon Drymon of Hixson
(twins) Lucas and Cannan Davis of Chattanooga
Nieces Melody Drymon of Hixson
Autumn R. Durden of Hixson
Uncles Joseph Thomas Estep and wife Diane of Chesterton, Indiana
James Edward Davis and late wife Corrie of Clinton
Ransom J. Davis and wife Evelyn Kennedy Davis of Harriman
Benny Lee Davis of Lake City
Billy Davis of Lake City
Johnny Davis and wife Dustin Daniels Davis of Lake City
Terry Davis of Clinton
James E. Harness of Lake City
Aunts Barbara J. Estep Lipkovitch and late husband Eugene of Valparaiso, Indiana
Louise Davis Nance and late husband Kenny Nance of Signal Mountain
Emma Davis Norris and late husband Charlie Norris of Crossville
Virda Maya Davis of Taylor, Texas
Shirley Davis Childs and husband James E. Childs of Knoxville
And a host of cousins, extended family members and friends.
Visitation: 12-2 PM, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 2 PM, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow and Rev. Joshua Hawkins officiating.
Interment: To follow funeral service at Circle Cemetery in Briceville.
Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.