John Wesley Hagan, age 86 of Powell

John Wesley Hagan, age 86 of Powell, passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018. He was born May 9, 1932 in Nashville, TN to the late Alfred and Mary Hagan. He was a deacon of Grove Heights Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Smith Hagan.

He is survived by his children: Pamela Hagan Taylor, Robert Wesley Hagan and wife, Terri, and Gerry Hagan and wife Janine; grandchildren, Christy Brewer and husband, Jason, Brooke Hagan and Thomas Hagan; great grandchildren, Brady Brewer and Mia Brewer; family friend and caregiver, Sarah Gillian.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 20, 2018 from 10-11 am in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 am with Pastor Charlie McGill officiating. Interment will follow the service in Woodhaven Memorial Garden.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. www.holleygamble.com﻿

