Investigation continues in girl’s death; findings to go to grand jury

Jim Harris 1 day ago

Authorities in Campbell County say that when the investigation into Wednesday night’s accidental shooting in the parking lot of the Woodson Mall is complete, the findings will be presented to the grand jury in September.

Police say that a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his 9-year-old sister in the head while handling a pistol while the two children waited in a parked car outside Little Caesar’s Pizza at around 6:45 pm Wednesday. The girl passed away at UT Medical Center later that night.

Both the LaFollette Police Department and the 8th District Attorney General’s Office released statements on Thursday indicating that the names of the children are not being released due to their ages.

The Campbell County grand jury next meets on September 12th.

(DA Jared Effler) On Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 6:44 pm LaFollette Police responded to a shooting in front of Little Caesars restaurant located inside the Woodson Mall, at 2245 Jacksboro Pike in La Follette, Tennessee. The shooting involved two (2) juveniles.  Currently the investigation is on-going and the names of the parties involved are being withheld due to the juvenile status of those involved.  The case is currently being investigated by the La Follette Police Department.  Upon completion of the investigation, the La Follette Police Department will present the results of its investigation to the Campbell County Grand Jury on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, for its review. 

