Investigation continues in girl’s death; findings to go to grand jury

Authorities in Campbell County say that when the investigation into Wednesday night’s accidental shooting in the parking lot of the Woodson Mall is complete, the findings will be presented to the grand jury in September.

Police say that a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his 9-year-old sister in the head while handling a pistol while the two children waited in a parked car outside Little Caesar’s Pizza at around 6:45 pm Wednesday. The girl passed away at UT Medical Center later that night.

Both the LaFollette Police Department and the 8th District Attorney General’s Office released statements on Thursday indicating that the names of the children are not being released due to their ages.

The Campbell County grand jury next meets on September 12th.

