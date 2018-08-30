High school football polls full of area squads

Here is how area high school football teams fared in this week’s AP polls.

In Class 6A, last week’s #2 team, Maryville, is now #1 after knocking off previously-top-ranked Oakland, which fell to #2. Farragut clocked in at #7.

In Class 5A, no change in the top three spots, where Fulton is #1, Catholic #2 and Oak Ridge #3. South-Doyle is now #5.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains at #1 and Anderson County remains in the number two spot.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains #1 while Austin-East fell two spots to #6 after a loss in Ohio a week ago.

In Class 2A, Oneida cracked the top ten at #10.

In Class 1A, Greenback stays in the top spot while Coalfield fell to #10 following a loss at home to York Institute in week two.