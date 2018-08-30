Home / Local Sports / High school football polls full of area squads

High school football polls full of area squads

Jim Harris

Here is how area high school football teams fared in this week’s AP polls.

In Class 6A, last week’s #2 team, Maryville, is now #1 after knocking off previously-top-ranked Oakland, which fell to #2. Farragut clocked in at #7.

In Class 5A, no change in the top three spots, where Fulton is #1, Catholic #2 and Oak Ridge #3. South-Doyle is now #5.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains at #1 and Anderson County remains in the number two spot.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains #1 while Austin-East fell two spots to #6 after a loss in Ohio a week ago.

In Class 2A, Oneida cracked the top ten at #10.

In Class 1A, Greenback stays in the top spot while Coalfield fell to #10 following a loss at home to York Institute in week two.

