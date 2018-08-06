Heather Michelle Capps Saltkill, age 41 of Clinton, TN, originally from Knoxville, went to be with Jesus on Friday, August 3, 2018. Heather was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. When living in Chattanooga, she was Event Coordinator for the children’s program at Hickory Valley Christian Church.

She was a member of Future Homemakers of America at Rutledge High School where she graduated with honors in 1996. As a child she was involved with gymnastics, baton, clogging and baseball. She was a loving and devoted wife. She loved her sons with all of her heart and was a wonderful mother.

Heather was a beautiful woman, inside and out. She had a great sense of humor and touched many lives with her courage, strength and laughter. Everyone that met her loved her and she loved them in return.

Preceded by grandparents, PeeWee and Louise Cash, Fred and Helen Capps; father, Freddy Capps; sister, Kristi Capps; father and mother-in-law, Dale and Shirley Saltkill; uncle, Larry Cash.

She is survived by husband, Kevin Saltkill; sons, Austin and Alex Saltkill; mother, Janice Cash Capps; step-daughter, Amelia Aldridge; special aunt, Jan Morris; uncle, Jerry (Linda) Cash; aunt, Lisa (Nick) Estes; cousins, David, Steve (Rita) Cash, Russell Mink, Kayla (Victor) Hutchison, Emaleigh (Lee) Ragan.

Thanks to U.T. Hospice and Sherry Wilson. A very special thank you to Chaplain Ben Neal, for his love and compassionate care for Heather and our family.

Heather, you will be sorely missed but will continue to thrive in our hearts until we meet again. Now, Walk with Jesus and dance with Kristi and Dad.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 6, 2018 from 5-7 PM in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Larry Woods and Chaplain Ben Neal officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday August 7, 2018 at 10:45 AM at Grandview Memorial Gardens for interment at 11 AMwith Pastor Dave Grant officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton; www.holleygamble.com