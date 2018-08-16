GSMNP announces temporary, single lane Spur closures

(GSMNP release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along both the northbound and southbound Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg beginning Monday, August 20 and continuing through Thursday, August 24, for routine maintenance operations. The roadway will remain open, but motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to use extra caution. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. Work is weather dependent, and rain could cause the projects to continue beyond August 24.

For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.