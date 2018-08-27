(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along both the northbound and southbound Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg beginning Monday, August 27 and continuing through Thursday, August 30, for routine maintenance operations. The roadway will remain open, but motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to use extra caution. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. Work is weather dependent.
Home / Community Bulletin Board / GSMNP announces lane closures on the Spur
Check Also
First Fandom Friday at Clinton Library leads into busy September
(Clinton Library/staff reports) The Clinton Public Library begins a brand new program later this afternoon …