Ground broken on South Clinton Inclusive Playground

Ground was broken Wednesday on a new inclusive playground for children of all abilities at South Clinton Park.

The Clinton City Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with the non-profit organization Milly’s Wings, are building the new playground at South Clinton Park and, on Wednesday, city leaders were joined by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, State Representative John Ragan and others to celebrate the new facility. In addition, during the ceremony, the Lions Club International Foundation presented the Clinton chapter with a $100,000 donation that will be used for the playground, which is being funded by local money as well as several grants, and donations from local civic groups, businesses and individuals.

Milly’s Wings is a local nonprofit that was established in honor of Natalie and David Erb’s late daughter Amelia, who suffered a neurological disorder and tragically passed away at the age of five. Amelia was wheelchair bound, but she felt like every other child when she was in a swing.

Milly’s Wings is committed to advocating and providing equal experiences for disabled children. There are more than one thousand school age children in the Clinton city limits, and approximately 10,000 in Anderson County, and nearly twenty percent of them are considered special needs or disabled, according to information from the South Clinton Playground Initiative.

The playground has been designed to allow children of all physical ability to participate in active play and organizers say that “So many of our children experience life separate from others because of a physical handicap, sensory issue, or impairment, and it is our hope that this playground can be a bridge from separation to inclusion.”

