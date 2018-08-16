Home / Obituaries / Garry Lee Phillips, age 57 of Clinton

Garry Lee Phillips, age 57 of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Garry Lee Phillips, age 57 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at his residence. Garry was born in Clinton, TN on March 22, 1961 to the late James R. Phillips and Betty Mounce Phillips. Garry was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed fishing, making fishing lures, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Garry is preceded in death by his sister: Teresa Jeffers.
 Survivors:
Wife                             Jenny Arthur Phillips of Clinton
Son                              Joshua Phillips and Katie of Clinton
Daughter                     Christina Lowe and David of Clinton
Brothers                      Wayde Phillips and Carolyn of Knoxville
                                    Joe Phillips of Clinton
                                    Darrell Phillips of Clinton
                                    David Phillips and Regina of Lake City
Grandchildren             Sarah Lowe
                                    Garren and Abigail Phillips
And many other special cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 18, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will gather at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee for Garry’s interment following the funeral service on Saturday, August 18, 2018.
Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Janice Melton Wetherington, age 73 of Clinton

Janice Melton Wetherington, age 73 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018 A member …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.