Friendship Bell on the move in Oak Ridge

The city of Oak Ridge began the process of relocating the Friendship Bell Thursday morning.

The bell was designed in Oak Ridge and forged in Japan in the early 1990’s as a symbol of peace after World War II.

Volunteers in Oak Ridge worked to raise money to preserve the landmark after the structure that used to house it began to deteriorate due to age..

The bell’s new home will be at the Peace Pavilion in A.K. Bissell Park, where a new structure will be built at a later date.