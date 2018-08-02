Free hired as ORHS baseball coach

Oak Ridge High School has hired Travis Free as its new baseball coach.

Besides coaching, Free will be an eighth-grade math teacher at Robertsville Middle School.

His coaching experience includes Sullivan South High School in 2005-2006, Volunteer High School from 2006-2009, Hardin Valley Academy from 2009-2010, Dobyns-Bennett High School from 2010-2018, and Youth Tribe Baseball from 2016-2018.

Free has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Brevard College and a master’s degree in secondary education from Milligan College. He has been a high school math teacher since 2005.