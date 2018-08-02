Home / Local Sports / Free hired as ORHS baseball coach

Free hired as ORHS baseball coach

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

Oak Ridge High School has hired Travis Free as its new baseball coach.

Besides coaching, Free will be an eighth-grade math teacher at Robertsville Middle School.

His coaching experience includes Sullivan South High School in 2005-2006, Volunteer High School from 2006-2009, Hardin Valley Academy from 2009-2010, Dobyns-Bennett High School from 2010-2018, and Youth Tribe Baseball from 2016-2018.

Free has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Brevard College and a master’s degree in secondary education from Milligan College. He has been a high school math teacher since 2005.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Bell wins third straight race

(MRN) No one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series has won three races in a row …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.