Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers open in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris

Slowly but surely, more businesses are opening at Main Street Oak Ridge.

On Tuesday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened for business at the intersection of Illinois and South Tulane Avenues in a building that will eventually include another business.

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today listed the businesses that have opened at main Street Oak Ridge over the past year or so and they include: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Electronic Express, Maurice’s, PetSmart, Rack Room Shoes, Rue 21, The Spa Lounge Lash & Nail Studio, T.J. Maxx, Ulta, and World Finance Loans & Taxes.

ORT also reports that other new businesses listed as having leases in the development are: Burke’s Outlets next to Electronic Express, Heartland Dental next to Freddy’s, and an unnamed pharmacy by O’Reilly Auto Parts, none of which are yet open.

In addition, construction on a four-story, 81-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel is well underway on a 2.6-acre parcel near JCPenney.

As we have previously reported, the new American Museum of Science and Energy will open in October at Main Street Oak Ridge, with weekday hours from 9 am to 5 pm beginning October 1st and then going to a seven-day-a-week schedule after its official grand opening on October 18th.

