On Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Frances Bridges, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 91.

She was born August 16, 1927 to the late George and Myrtle (King) May. Raised in the Wheat Community of Roane County and lived in Kingston most of her life. Frances worked at Burlington & Roane Hosiery, then at K-25 and Y-12 until her retirement in 1993. Her hobbies were vegetable/flower gardening and enjoying her house and decorating it; cooking and sharing with others.

Preceded in death, in addition to her parents; by a sister, Mary Jackson; brother, Howard May. Leaving behind to mourn her passing her very best friends; husband, Dempsey Bridges; daughter, Barbara and Ray Ervin; brother, George (Carolyn) May; sister, Priscilla Hamilton; nieces and nephew; special friends for many years, Gladys and Howell Kelly, the Herrons, especially their little boys, Andrew, Jacob and Sam. Not to be omitted, all the wonderful church family and friends at Liberty Baptist Church that she loved so much.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, August 24, 2018 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. Family and friends will meet at Roane Memorial Gardens Saturday morning at 11:00 am, for interment. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.