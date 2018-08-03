Football’s back! Hawks blank Redskins to open season

The Clinton Middle School Hawks opened up the 2018 football season at home on Thursday and shut out the visiting Loudon Redskins, 16-0.

CMS (1-0) took the lead with 6:11 to play in the first half when Andrew Meier scored on a one-yard run, capped by an Ethan Tinker-to-Dawson Woodard pass for a two-point conversion.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Hawks picked up an insurance score when Tinker ran in from a yard out, and Meier added a rushing score for the two-point conversion.

Meier finished with 116 yards on 22 carries, while Tinker was 6-for-11 passing for 99 yards and one interception.

CMS outgained Loudon 245-163.