Follow-Up: Rick Meredith wins state award

Anderson County Chamber of Commerce President Rick Meredith was named Tennessee Chamber Executive of the Year this month.

Meredith, who also serves on the Anderson County Commission, received the honor from the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives at an annual meeting held in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Thursday, August 23.

TCCE is a statewide chamber professional association that identifies the most effective chamber professional who has made a significant difference in a local Tennessee chamber.

Bradley Jackson, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce president, said in a press release, “The Anderson County Chamber, under Rick’s leadership, is truly one of Tennessee’s premier chambers of commerce and economic development agencies. This award truly demonstrates Rick’s success and achievement in managing a complex organization and engaging business leaders in Anderson County to ensure economic and community success. Chamber professionals like Rick are why Tennessee is consistently recognized as a great state for business and manufacturing.”

“It is an honor to win this prestigious award,” Meredith said in the press release. “I am very thankful for the support of the Chamber Board of Directors, our membership, the ambassadors, and all our committees. My staff and I look forward to continuing to keep up the momentum in Anderson County. We’ve accomplished a lot, but we still have a great deal of work to do!”