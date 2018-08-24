First Fandom Friday at Clinton Library leads into busy September

(Clinton Library/staff reports) The Clinton Public Library begins a brand new program later this afternoon (Friday August 24th). Fandom Fridays kicks off with Disney Night on August 24th from 5:00-6:30 pm! There will be Disney themed food, heroes vs. villains trivia, and a costume contest by age. This event is for all ages from children to adults. So, bring your Disney knowledge, wear your best Disney costume, and come join the library for Fandom Friday.

Fandom Friday will return for its second month on September 28th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. This month the fandom is Percy Jackson and the Olympians! We will have games, themed food, and everyone is encouraged to come dressed as a character from this popular series. Fandom Friday will be every fourth Friday. Fandom Friday will be Harry Potter themed in October! Continue to keep an eye on the library’s website and social media for upcoming details!

September is also Library Card Sign-Up Month! Don’t have a library card yet? Stop by the Clinton Public Library with a current driver’s license and proof of address to sign up for your library card. Your library card gives you access to a huge collection of books, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs, and more. Also, you can utilize TN READs through the Overdrive and Libby apps to access numerous ebooks and audiobooks.

StoryMaking will return September 7th from 4:00-5:00 p.m.! Join author, Michelle Compton, for an afternoon of playing and making stories using inspiring materials that will unlock the imagination of your child. She will guide your child in imagining and creating a story. Children preK-fifth grade are welcome with an accompanying adult.

Also in September, the library will have patron surveys available at the library and on their website. You can let the staff know what they are doing well, what they need to work on, and any changes you would like to see. Please take the time to fill one out at your convenience. The surveys will help officials continue to improve the library and its services.

The library is going mobile with text messaging! This will consist of reminders for upcoming programs, special programs, closures, and immediate updates. The text messaging will be divided out by adult’s, teen’s, children’s programs and general library news, so patrons will be able to pinpoint their interests and receive reminders about what matters to them. To find out more information or sign up, stop by the front desk, visit their website, or check out our social media pages.

There will be a change to the Wi-Fi Hotspot fines effective September 1st. This change is due to policy abuse. The overdue fine will be increased to $2.00 per day. To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit our website (www.clintonpubliclibrary.org) or check out our social media pages.

They also publish a monthly e-newsletter featuring all of our upcoming events. You can sign-up for the newsletter via our website. Happy Reading!

