First 2018 Football Round-Up

Checking middle school football results, the Clinton Hawks are 3-0 after they blew past Concord Thursday, 32-0. Andrew Meier scored three times on the ground on runs of 57, 12 and 55 yards, and on just six carries, churned out 166 yards. All the scoring took place in the first half and included an Ethan Tinker-to-Teegin Bolinger 45-yard pass.

On the high school gridiron, Oak Ridge downed Hardin Valley 23-7; Harriman rallied to beat Kingston 24-21; Midway shut out Rockwood 6-0; Alcoa blanked Grace 49-0; and Tennessee High edged Central 19-16.

Tonight, Fox & Farley Friday Night Football returns at 7:00 with the Eye Center Pregame Show taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of the Clinton Dragons at the Scott Highlanders. Myself and Alex Willard will bring the action home tonight live from Scott High School.

Elsewhere, Oliver Springs is at Bledsoe County, Campbell County visits Cherokee, Jellico opens at home against Williamsburg, Ky.; Halls travels to Powell, defending state champs Maryville and Catholic collide in Knoxville on our sister station Praise 96.3 FM, Union County hosts Cumberland Gap and Coalfield travels to Wartburg.