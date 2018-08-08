Home / Featured / Ex Campbell minister pleads guilty to sex crimes

Ex Campbell minister pleads guilty to sex crimes

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 57 Views

A former minister in Campbell County pleaded guilty this week to charges of statutory rape and sexual battery.

Jimmy Orick was indicted on charges in 2017 related to a sexual relationship he was having with a 16-year-old girl. The inappropriate relationship took place between October and December of 2016.

Monday, Orick pleaded guilty to three counts each of statutory rape and aggravated statutory rape and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

The plea was made in Anderson County Criminal Court, which took over the case after Campbell County Judge Shayne Sexton recused himself from the case.

Orick will be sentenced later this year, also in Anderson County Criminal Court.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP investigating rocks hurled off overpass in Roane

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after 15 cars were damaged by rocks thrown from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.