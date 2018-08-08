Ex Campbell minister pleads guilty to sex crimes

A former minister in Campbell County pleaded guilty this week to charges of statutory rape and sexual battery.

Jimmy Orick was indicted on charges in 2017 related to a sexual relationship he was having with a 16-year-old girl. The inappropriate relationship took place between October and December of 2016.

Monday, Orick pleaded guilty to three counts each of statutory rape and aggravated statutory rape and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

The plea was made in Anderson County Criminal Court, which took over the case after Campbell County Judge Shayne Sexton recused himself from the case.

Orick will be sentenced later this year, also in Anderson County Criminal Court.