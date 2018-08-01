Home / Featured / ETDD recognizes several area projects

(ETDD Summer newsletter) The East Tennessee Development District held its 52nd Annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at The Venue at Lenoir City.  The banquet was attended by ETDD staff and more than 120 local officials and guests.
Each year ETDD recognizes local governments, other agencies and individuals for special contributions to regional development.  At the 2018 banquet, fifteen awards were presented to recognize significant projects in the region.  Each honoree received a plaque that commemorates their particular achievement.  Projects recognized at the Awards Banquet were:
1.  Bethel Church National Register Listing
2.  Grainger County Solid Waste Program
3.  New Friendsville City Hall
4.  Dandridge Dock
5.  New LCUB Headquarters Facility
6.  New Madisonville Wastewater Treatment Plant
7.  Rockwood 150 Year Anniversary
8.  New Wartburg City Hall
9.  Telos Infrastructure Improvements
10. Scott County Asset Based Planning Project
11. Clinton Downtown Certification
12. Claiborne County Asset Based Planning Project
13. Cocke County Energy Efficient Improvements
14. Thunder in the Park Festival (Union County)
15. Sevierville Public Facility Improvements
ETTD extends a special congratulations to all these communities for their outstanding achievements.

