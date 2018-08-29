End of summer, distinguished career to be celebrated

As summer comes to its unofficial close on Labor Day, Dale Pendley’s 17-year tenure as conductor of the Oak Ridge Community Band will also come end, as he is retiring from the post he has held since 2001.

The Community Band is extending an invitation to area residents, particularly former Community Band members, family and friends to come on down to A.K. Bissell Park on Monday evening, September 3, 7 p.m., to join with band members in giving Dale Pendley a warm send-off and many best wishes for his retirement.

Pendley has been with the Oak Ridge Community Band since 1996, originally as a member of the trombone section, later becoming assistant conductor in 1998, and was appointed the band conductor in 2001 following the retirement of former director Steve “Doc” Combs.

The Labor Day concert is a free event although donations are appreciated to help offset band expenses. The public is encouraged to bring chairs or blanket for outdoor seating, and Razzleberry’s will be in the park for refreshments.

Also, at the end of the musical program, there will be special refreshments for all to enjoy as both band members and the audience give best wishes to Dale Pendley as he heads into retirement. And as an extra bonus, complimentary tickets to the first indoor concert on October 14 will be given to the first 200 persons attending the Labor Day concert.