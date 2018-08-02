Election Day is here! Vote! Vote! Vote!

According to state election officials, 626,894 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period which ended Saturday, July 28, 2018. A comprehensive breakdown from the Division of Elections shows how this turnout compares to past election years.

Locally in Anderson County, early voting was down by a little over 9% from four years ago, while Campbell County saw participation climb by a little over 6% from 2014.

Voters can download the GoVoteTN app , available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more. The platform is also available at GoVoteTN.com .

When polls open and close

Polls open at various times depending on the county. Here is a full list of when all 95 counties open. All polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT.

State officials recommend being flexible, as it “may also help speed up the process.”

Midmorning and midafternoon are usually slower times at polling locations, while early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks.

Voter ID

Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

Election results

Unofficial election results for the Aug. 2 primary will be posted at elections.tn.gov and several Twitter accounts specific to each statewide race.

You are reminded that you must vote at your home precinct, which is the one listed on your voter registration card. If you do not have the card and have forgotten where your home precinct is, contact your local election commission by phone, or through the GoVoteTN app.

When you are at the polls, you cannot wear t-shirts, caps, buttons or anything else promoting a specific candidate and you are also reminded that while you can use your cell phone as a reference while in the voting booth, you cannot take selfies as we learned when Justin Timberlake did it while voting in Memphis a few years back.

In Anderson County, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.

In Roane County, call 865-376-3184 or visit www.roaneelections.com.

WYSH will be at the Anderson County Courthouse beginning at 7:00 tonight with live coverage of the election returns as soon as the first numbers start rolling in shortly after 8 pm.