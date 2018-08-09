Dragons win scrimmage over CAK 20-14

Wednesday night, the Clinton Dragons got their final tune-up in before next week’s season opener at Scott.

Originally scheduled to be played in Clinton, the scrimmage was moved to CAK’s artificial turf field in Knoxville to avoid tearing up the grass surface at Dragon Stadium.

The Dragons made the most of their trip, beating the Warriors 20-14. Andrew Shoopman, Blake Cooper and Josh Breeden scored rushing tounchdowns for Clinton, which opens the 2018 season one week from Friday, on August 17th, when they travel to Huntsville to face the Scott Highlanders.