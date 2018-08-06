Dragons set to host CAK in Wednesday night Jamboree-style event

Believe it or not, we are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2018 high school football season.

The Clinton High School football team will be having a jamboree this Wednesday at the Municipal Football Stadium downtown as the Dragons host the Warriors of the Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK). Kick off between the two high school teams is at 7 PM.

Prior to that, the Clinton Middle School Hawks will be playing the Norwood Middle School Jaguars.

That game is set to start at 6 PM.

The CHS band and cheerleaders will be there, and the Dragons will be showing off their new uniforms and giving fans a sneak peek at what the 2018 season is going to look like.

Admission is $5.