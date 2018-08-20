Dragons open with 16-8 win at Scott

CLINTON 16 SCOTT 8: Blake Cooper and Andrew Shoopman each scored rushing touchdowns and the Dragon defense forced four turnovers as the Dragons opened their season with a hard-fought road win.

Clinton used its ground game to dominate the time of possession (30 minutes to 18), and their swarming defense got the ball back four times (interceptions by Eli Deshomme and Trey Herrell amd fumble recoveries from Josh Breeden and Cody Parker).

The Dragons lost the ball six times themselves but recovered all but one of the fumbles.

(Statistics courtesy Dan McWilliams)

Clinton 8-0-8-0—16

Scott 0-0-8-0— 8

Scoring

Clinton—Blake Cooper 2 run (Luke Harrison run), 0:00, 1st

Scott—Grainger Smith 1 run (Smith run), 9:02, 3rd

Clinton—Andrew Shoopman 4 run (Cody Parker pass from Harrison), 2:36, 3rd

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 14, Scott 11

Rushes-yards: Clinton 50-143, Scott 20-69

Passing yards: Clinton 66, Scott 151

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 4-9-1, Scott 14-23-2

Total plays-yards: Clinton 59-209, Scott 43-220

Punts-avg: Clinton 3-29.7, Scott 4-30.3

Return yardage: Clinton 60, Scott 40

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-7, Scott 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 4-37, Scott 3-24

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 6-1, Scott 3-2

Time of possession: Clinton 30:01, Scott 17:59

Time of game: 2 hours, 16 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Josh Breeden 12-53, Shoopman 9-47 (TD), Cooper 5-33 (TD), Reagan McKamey 7-13, Harrison 9-10, Eli Deshomme 4-8, Parker 1-0, Team 3-minus 21; Scott: Smith 10-31 (TD), Dawson Branstetter 5-28, Alex Rector 4-10, Andrew Hembree 1-0

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Harrison 4-9-1 66; Scott: Rector 14-23-2 151

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Parker 3-27, Brantley Nichols 1-39; Scott: Smith 5-81, Mason Owens 4-31, Daniel Hembree 4-27, Alex Chambers 1-12

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Bryce Collins 3-89-29.7; Scott: A. Hembree 4-121-30.3

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Parker 1-18, Anthony Krause 1-9; Scott: Owens 2-22

Punt returns – yards…(none for either team)

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Deshomme 1-19, Ty Herrell 1-14; Scott: Owens 1-18

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Breeden, Parker; Scott: Cayden Byrd

Sacks – yards…Clinton: none; Scott: Trey Washam 1-7

Missed field goals – yards…Clinton: none; Scott: Rector 27