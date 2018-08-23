‘Dragon Wagon’ begins busy weekend of local sports

The WYSH Sports Crew is getting ready for another busy weekend.

Thursday from 4 to 6 pm, join the WYSH Sports Crew for the Powell Brothers Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show, broadcasting live today from Ace Hardware in Clinton. We will have an interview with Dragon of the Past Deaver Shattuck, our Salute to Teachers continues with Hoppy Merryman, we’ll get another Dragon History Lesson from ET Stamey and Dragon assistant coach Jason Hamock is scheduled to join us in hour number one. You can also swing by and register for the Pizza Express Kick for Cash and give us your answer to our Dragon Wagon Trivia Question, which is simply, “Name any three members of the CHS football coaching staff from 1985.” All the correct answers will be put into a drawing and the winner will receive a coupon for a free hot fudge cake from the One Stop Market and a $10 gift card from the Apple Blossom Cafe. It’s all this afternoon from 4 to 6 on WYSH.

Friday night, the Sports Crew will be idle but the action ramps back up on Saturday with live coverage of the NASCAR XFinity Series Johnsonville 180 from Road America in Wisconsin beginning at 2:30 pm.

Saturday night, the Clinton Dragons head to Seymour for a special Saturday night edition of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football. The Dragons beat Seymour 13-8 in Clinton a year ago and the Eagles look to return the favor Saturday night. Clinton is 1-0 after their 16-8 win over Scott in week one, while Seymour opened up 0-1 with a 21-7 loss at David Crockett last week. The Eye Center Pregame Show hits the airwaves at 7 with kickoff at 7:30 only on WYSH.

Sunday, the Monster Energy Cup Series has the day off, but the Camping World Truck Series playoffs begin with the circuit’s only road course race of the season, the Chevrolet Silverado 250 from Canadian Tire Motor Sports Park in Ontario. Our live coverage from Canada begins Sunday at 2 pm.