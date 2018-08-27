Dragon comeback comes up just short at Seymour

Seymour 35 Clinton 34…Trailing on three separate occasions by 21 points, the Clinton Dragons scored the game’s last 20 points before a game-winning two-point conversion run by Luke Harrison was called back for holding and the subsequent retry of the conversion resulted in an incomplete pass.

Seymour led 21-0 at halftime as Clinton appeared somewhat lethargic on the road on a Saturday, but after the intermission, the Dragons came out firing on all cylinders.

Less than a minute and a half into the third quarter, Josh Breeden busted loose for a 62 yard scamper that got the Dragons on the board. Seymour answered to make it 28-7, but the determined Dragons kept on coming, with Breeden scoring again from eight yards out with 1:35 to play in the third. The homestanding Eagles answered back, though, striking on a 61-yard scoring pass from Grayson Campbell to Jeremiah Cataline with seven seconds to play in the period, stretching the lead back to 35-14.

Seymour would not score again.

The Dragons, however, got a 27 yard touchdown run from Breeden to make it 35-21 early in the final period and then Reagan McKamey caught an 11-yard touchdown from Luke Harrison to draw the Dragons to within 35-28.

Clinton scored on a 15-yard run by Isaiah Washington to make it 35-34 with 9.2 seconds to play and the Dragons quickly decided to go for two and the win. Harrison ran in for the apparent game-winning two-point conversion, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty against Clinton. The subsequent retry of the conversion resulted in an incomplete pass and Seymour hung on for the narrow victory.

Breeden ended up with 135 yards on 10 carries, including the three scores. Washington gained 58 yards in his season debut after nagging health issues sidelined him in week one. Harrison completed 7 of 14 passes for 92 yards.

Clinton outgained Seymour 374-314 and held that ball for over 29 minutes but big plays from Seymour’s offense and a special teams score on a punt return in the first quarter helped the Eagles hold on at home. The Dragons ran for a total of 282 yards on 49 team carries.

(Statistics courtesy Dan McWilliams)

Clinton 0- 0-14-20—34

Seymour 7-14-14- 0—35

Scoring

Seymour—Naaman Webb 77 punt return (Will Zamboni kick), 7:47, 1st

Seymour—Grayson Campbell 26 run (Zamboni kick), 4:21, 2nd

Seymour—Campbell 6 run (Zamboni kick), 0:10.5, 2nd

Clinton—Josh Breeden 62 run (Noah Grumbach kick), 10:28, 3rd

Seymour—Nic Childress 2 run (Zamboni kick), 8:57, 3rd

Clinton—Breeden 8 run (Grumbach kick), 1:35, 3rd

Seymour—Jeremiah Cataline 61 pass from Campbell (Zamboni kick), 0:07.5, 3rd

Clinton—Breeden 27 run (Grumbach kick), 10:53, 4th

Clinton—Reagan McKamey 11 pass from Luke Harrison (Grumbach kick), 8:44, 4th

Clinton—Isaiah Washington 15 run (pass failed), 0:09.2, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 22, Seymour 10

Rushes-yards: Clinton 49-282, Seymour 26-103

Passing yards: Clinton 92, Seymour 211

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 7-15-0, Seymour 8-17-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 64-374, Seymour 43-314

Punts-avg: Clinton 5-35.6, Seymour 4-26.3

Return yardage: Clinton 44, Seymour 96

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-9, Seymour 1-10

Penalties-yards: Clinton 6-31, Seymour 8-75

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 4-0, Seymour 1-0

Time of possession: Clinton 29:28, Seymour 18:32

Time of game: 2 hours, 46 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Breeden 10-135 (3 TDs), Andrew Shoopman 8-56, Washington 10-53 (TD), McKamey 7-28, Blake Cooper 4-10, Harrison 8-3, Jacob Brock 2-minus 3; Seymour: Gabe Kitts 13-40, Campbell 7-39 (2 TDs), Cataline 1-22, Webb 1-7, Childress 2-1 (TD), Bredon Harris 1-minus 1, Team 1-minus 5

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)...Clinton: Harrison 7-14-0 92 (TD), Brock 0-1-0 0; Seymour: Campbell 8-17-0 211 (TD)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Eli Deshomme 2-40, Anthony Krause 1-12, Jacob Bingham 1-12, McKamey 1-11 (TD), Cody Parker 1-9, Washington 1-8; Seymour: Cataline 4-177 (TD), Cameron Dyer 3-19, Webb 1-15

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Bryce Collins 5-178-35.6; Seymour: Kitts 4-105-26.3

Kickoff returns – yards...Clinton: Parker 3-56, Deshomme 1-minus 12; Seymour: Childress 1-17, Mikey Nevins 2-2

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; Seymour: Webb 1-77 (TD)

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Trevor Linderman 1-10; Seymour: Chandler Mullins 1-9